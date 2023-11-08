Apple rolls out much-needed fix for Apple Watch battery drain issue

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has released the WatchOS 10.1.1 update for Apple Watch devices.

This update addresses the rapid power drain reported by users in recent days.

Apple Watch users recently reported battery drain issues after updating to the WatchOS 10.1 firmware. Thankfully, we didn’t have to wait long for the company to issue a fix.

Apple has released the WatchOS 10.1.1 update for Apple Watch owners, and the company’s website confirms that this update addresses battery drain complaints.

“This update provides important bug fixes and addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly,” reads a brief description of the update.

This update can’t come a moment too soon for affected users. In fact, some users reported that their watches were dying after just two to four hours. So you should definitely check for this patch if you are suffering from battery life issues.

Apple Watch users can also look forward to the WatchOS 10.2 update, which is already available as a beta release. This software brings iMessage contact key verification, but little else is known about it right now.

