The Apple Watch doesn't support Android, but one brand might have an answer

TL;DR Xiaomi is reportedly investigating the feasibility of its devices supporting Apple hardware, including the Apple Watch.

This would be a big deal as the Apple Watch doesn’t support Android devices at all.

The news comes after Xiaomi announced that its Xiaomi 15 series can interact with Apple Macs, iPhones, and iPads.

The Apple Watch doesn’t support Android, forcing people to buy an iPhone or use limited workarounds. However, this situation might change, as a major Android brand is apparently investigating a solution.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station reports that Xiaomi is investigating support for Apple hardware, namely the Apple Watch, AirPods, and the HomePod. Check out the machine-translated post below.

We’re guessing Xiaomi will use its existing app or create a new companion app if it decides to push ahead with this initiative. There’s no word on mooted features, either, but we hope to see health/fitness data integration and notification mirroring, at the very least.

The news also comes after Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 15 series of flagship Android phones in China. One feature that went under the radar at the time was the phones’ ability to interact with Apple devices. This includes the ability to mirror your phone screen on a Mac, transfer files between iPhone/Mac/iPad, and view iWork office documents.

This also comes after OPPO and OnePlus announced a new way to locally share content with iPhones. This sharing capability is built into OnePlus and OPPO phones, but it requires iPhone users to install an app.

