Record $300 savings on the top-spec Apple Watch 8

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Apple smartwatches are among the best on the market, but you usually have to pay trough the nose for them, especially when you start looking at the top-spec variants. For example, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 model with LTE connectivity and stainless steel case retails for $749, but a massive 40% price drop on Amazon today is your first chance to pick it up for just $449. Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS & Cellular, 45mm, Stainless Steel) for $449 ($300 off)

This particular $300 discount is on the wearable with a white sports band. It may not be the Watch Series 9, but it’s still an incredible markdown on a fantastic wearable.

Alongside the stainless steel case, the premium build quality of the Watch Series 8 also includes a sapphire crystal display that looks amazing and is more than a little durable. It maintains the series’ signature always-on OLED panel and is powered by the S8 chipset. This is complemented by 32GB of storage, Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, and an NFC chip for convenient wireless payments.

The watch runs on watchOS 9, bringing updates to the Workout and Compass apps, and introducing a new Medications app, further adding to its ecosystem of health and fitness tracking capabilities. Other advancements include a temperature sensor for advanced menstrual cycle tracking and enhanced sleep monitoring, alongside the introduction of Crash Detection for added safety. Throw in the sensors for ECG and SpO2 measurements, and you’ve got a comprehensive health monitoring experience.

A 40% discount on a top Apple device is never going to last long. Catch it while you can via the widget above.

Comments