Apple may have to pick a new name for its Vision Pro headset

TL;DR HUAWEI owns the trademark to “Vision Pro” in China.

The trademark is valid from November 28, 2021, until November 27, 2031.

Apple will likely have to negotiate with HUAWEI or rename its headset if it wants to sell in China.

The Apple Vision Pro was just debuted during last week’s WWDC 2023 conference. While it certainly looks impressive — and pricey — the face-mounted device may have already hit its first unexpected snag.

It appears that there could be an issue with the Vision Pro’s name. As it turns out, the branding “Vision Pro” was previously secured by HUAWEI in China, according to the publication MyDrivers.

Currently, the Chinese-based technology company uses the Vision Pro branding in China for LCD TVs, VR devices, smart glasses, radio equipment, and more. It will also own the rights to that name for a while. The company reportedly registered the trademark back on March 16, 2019. This trademark should remain valid until November 27, 2031.

HUAWEI’s trademark won’t keep Apple from using the name in other countries. But if Apple wants to start selling the product in China, it will have to do something. One potential solution could be to change the name, or at least just change it in China. Another option could be to negotiate with HUAWEI to acquire the trademark rights.

As of the time of writing, Apple has yet to provide an official statement on this particular issue. The Apple Vision Pro will cost $3,500 and is set to release in 2024. Although nothing official has been said, there are reports that are claiming Apple is working on a more affordable model. However, it’s unclear what compromises would be made to make the headset cheaper.

