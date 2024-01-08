The Apple Vision Pro finally has a sale date, and here's what's in the box

Apple

TL;DR Apple Vision Pro goes on sale in the US on February 2, while pre-orders begin on January 19.

The Vision Pro costs $3,499 for 256GB storage, ZEISS reader inserts will cost $99, and prescription inserts will cost $149.

Apple is including a Solo Knit Band, a Dual Loop Band, and plenty of other extras with a purchase of the Vision Pro.

The Apple Vision Pro finally has a release date! Apple has just announced that the Apple Vision Pro will be available from February 2, 2024, at all Apple Stores in the US and Apple.com in the country. Pre-orders for the Vision Pro begin on January 19, 2024, at 5 am PST / 8 am EST.

The Apple Vision Pro will be available starting at $3,499 with 256GB of storage. The wording indicates options for more storage, but Apple has not explicitly confirmed the presence of higher storage variants. ZEISS Optical Inserts — Readers will be available for $99, while ZEISS Optical Inserts — Prescription will be available for $149. A prescription is required for the optical inserts (and not all prescriptions are supported), and they are only available to purchase online.

Apple

The Vision Pro will come with a Solo Knit Band and a Dual Loop Band, giving users two options for the fit. Also included will be a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, a cover for the front of the device, Apple’s Polishing Cloth, the external battery, a USB-C charge cable, and a USB-C power adapter.

Apple

Apple has surprisingly decked out the box for the Vision Pro. While yes, you do shell out a nice $3,499, Apple usually skimps out on basics, even on its high-end iPhones and Macbooks. The company even includes a power adapter and its $19 Polishing Cloth.

The Apple Vision Pro is said to offer a very compelling immersive experience. However, its eye-watering price and limited use cases at launch will make it a rare product for consumers.

Comments