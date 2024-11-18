Apple may have not given up on TV sets

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR Steve Jobs planned to reinvent the TV industry by introducing an Apple-branded model, but he passed away before the project materialized.

A new report suggests the company may reconsider releasing its own TV set rather than sticking to streaming boxes.

Apple is currently focused on its iPad-like smart home device, which could debut as soon as spring 2025.

Over a decade ago, Steve Jobs planned to revolutionize the TV industry by releasing an Apple-made model. The late entrepreneur believed he had cracked the code and wanted to introduce a TV set with easy controls, a straightforward user interface, etc. Before its debut, however, Jobs passed away, and the project never came to fruition. Fortunately, this product may eventually come to life, as Apple is reportedly revisiting the idea of making its own smart TV set.

According to Bloomberg, the iPhone maker may “revisit the idea of making an Apple-branded TV set.” Apple is seemingly evaluating the concept, but how it’ll proceed with these plans remains unclear.

Currently, the company sells Apple TV streaming boxes that connect to third-party displays via HDMI. This enables iPhone users to utilize Apple ecosystem features on the big screen, such as answering FaceTime calls, watching Fitness Plus guided workout videos, accessing their (compatible) game purchases and Game Center data, and more. An Apple TV set would likely run the same tvOS software and offer relevant hardware perks, such as a dedicated, built-in FaceTime camera.

Given this rumor’s obscurity, it’s safe to assume Apple won’t launch a TV set anytime soon. The details are still too scarce, and we typically learn more about an unreleased product’s specifications before it debuts. In the meantime, Apple is reportedly focused on introducing a 6-inch, iPad-like device that could act as the center of users’ smart homes. The firm could officially reveal it as soon as next spring.

