You will soon be able to watch Apple TV Plus content on Amazon Prime Video

TL;DR Later this month, US-based Prime Video users will be able to subscribe to and watch Apple TV Plus using Amazon’s service.

The Apple TV Plus add-on will cost the same $9.99 monthly fee, but Amazon will handle the billing instead.

The add-on’s availability will expand to other unspecified territories down the road.

For years, Apple has enabled other streaming services to offer their content in its TV app. This increases their exposure, lets users subscribe using the same Apple Account billing details, and presents content from different providers in a single hub. For similar reasons, Apple will start offering its own TV Plus content as an Amazon Prime Video add-on in the US later this month.

In a few weeks, US-based Prime Video subscribers will be able to join Apple TV Plus using Amazon’s app. The add-on will cost the same $9.99/month fee presented in Apple’s app and grant viewers access to the complete catalog of movies and series. This will provide a convenient way for those not invested in Apple’s ecosystem to enjoy the company’s originals — without maintaining a separate account and billing details.

For those unfamiliar, Amazon already offers content from over a hundred services as Prime Video add-ons. Like Apple’s approach, this makes it easier to track subscriptions and watchlists, as they all live in the same cross-platform app.

While we know that the collaboration will materialize at some point this month, the companies haven’t publicly set a launch date yet. They’ve also stated that the Apple TV Plus add-on will eventually expand to non-US Prime Video users, but the specific countries and release window remain unclear.

Those unwilling to wait can still subscribe to TV Plus through Apple using the company’s devices, most relevant smart TVs, select gaming consoles, and official website.

