Apple TV and HomePod mini could get refreshed next year with a key upgrade

TL;DR Apple is reportedly planning to refresh the Apple TV and HomePod mini in 2025.

The new devices could feature a custom Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip.

The chip, codenamed ‘Proxima,’ will also be used in future iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

The iPhone 16 series is the latest in Apple’s most popular product lineup, with the AirPods a close second. However, Apple is present in many other categories where it isn’t considered a market leader, such as streaming hardware and smart speakers. Apple could take another shot at these product categories next year with the new Apple TV and HomePod mini.

A report from Bloomberg suggests that Apple could launch refreshed versions of its TV set-top box, Apple TV, and HomePod mini smart speaker in 2025. These refreshed devices are said to come with a new Apple-designed custom Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip that will replace Broadcom’s component in the current versions.

The rest of the report focuses on the chip, but hearing more about Apple’s efforts in these categories is heartening. Since these product categories are not updated annually, they often feel ignored and forgotten compared to bestsellers like the iPhone. Of course, the volume they sell is minuscule compared to the iPhone, but they are still an important part of the famed Apple ecosystem.

The new Apple chip, codenamed “Proxima,” is said to support the Wi-Fi 6E standard, so we can hope to see this in the refreshed Apple TV and HomePod mini, too. Since it would be an Apple-designed solution, we can expect even tighter integration and optimization for the devices, letting Apple deliver a better and more cohesive connected experience. The chip is also expected to make its way to iPhones later in 2025, and iPad and Mac integration is expected in 2026.

We don’t know yet what other changes Apple will make to the Apple TV and the HomePod mini. The company frequently refreshes products with just new chips, so it could do the same with these, too. Given how important Apple TV Plus has grown as a service for the company, we have high hopes for both of these products. Only time and leaks can tell us what Apple’s game plan is for the upcoming year.

