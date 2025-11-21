Apple TV's Black Friday offer will let you binge for 6 months at half price

Adam Birney / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple TV is offering new and eligible returning subscribers a Black Friday promotion that cuts the monthly price by more than 50% for a limited time.

Interested customers can snag six months of access for just $36, paying only $5.99 per month.

Apple recently raised the regular price of Apple TV to $12.99 in August, making this Black Friday deal particularly sweet.

Apple TV, the rebranded streaming service formerly known as Apple TV+, seems to have another hit in the viral Pluribus series. However, it’s more expensive than ever to get started binging Apple TV titles. The streaming service hiked prices from $9.99 to $12.99 per month in August for new and existing subscribers.

If you found those prices too expensive, Apple TV’s limited-time Black Friday promotion slashes the streaming service’s monthly price by more than half for six months. It’s available now for new and eligible returning subscribers, so interested customers should take advantage of it now.

Apple TV’s Black Friday deal offers six months of streaming for $36 total, a rate of $5.99 per month. There’s only one catch, which is that users need to subscribe to Apple TV directly with Apple, either through the Apple TV app on an Apple device or on the web. As of now, we’re not seeing the offer appear in the Apple TV app for Android. This is presumably because Android app subscriptions are processed through the Google Play Store.

Luckily, Android users can sign up for Apple TV on tv.apple.com in a web browser to receive the Black Friday deal of six months of access for $36. The Android app isn’t the only exclusion — the offer won’t apply to those who subscribe to Apple TV through Amazon’s Prime Video service, or NBC’s Peacock and Apple TV bundle. After signing up for the discounted rate on the web, Apple TV subscribers can sign back into the Android app, or other platforms like Google TV, PlayStation, Xbox, Fire TV, and Roku, to stream Apple’s original content.

New and eligible returning subscribers are eligible for the deal. If you haven’t had an active Apple TV subscription in the last 30 days, you can sign up for the subscription service at the promotional $5.99 rate. The offer is billed on a monthly basis, so remember to cancel before the six-month period ends to avoid being charged the full $12.99 subscription fee at the start of your seventh month.

Apple TV is a smaller streaming service, but its original content has received acclaim from both critics and fans. Apple TV originals earned 10 Emmy awards last year, and shows like Pluribus, Severance, and Ted Lasso continue to get viral attention from fans on social media. The service’s Black Friday promo offers plenty of time to binge all the hits while paying less than half the regular price. It’s available now and runs through December 1.

