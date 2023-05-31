The stunning Apple Studio Display just got a big $250 markdown

Matt Horne / Android Authority

Why go for a 4K monitor when you can save big on a 5K Retina display? That’s one of several features of the impressive Apple Studio Display, which boasts top-end specs and an Apple price tag to match. But thanks to this Amazon deal, you can add this hardware to your creative setup for a record-low price of $1,349.99 ($250 off).

Apple devices not only command high asking prices, but they also rarely drop in price by more than 10% or so. The markdown on the Apple Studio Display is unlikely to be beaten any time soon, so you won’t want to miss out if you’re a fan of the brand and in need of a monitor upgrade.

Apple Studio Display Apple Studio Display 5K 27-inch display The high-resolution Apple Studio Display is a USB monitor with enough juice to power your MacBook and other devices. See price at Amazon Save $249.01

The high-quality monitor offers a number of features that make it a great choice for creative professionals and anyone who wants a pleasing viewing experience. On top of the 5K resolution, it boasts a wide color gamut and True Tone technology, which adjusts the color temperature of the display to match the ambient light in your environment. The Studio Display also has a built-in 12MP ultrawide camera with Center Stage, which automatically pans the camera to keep you in the frame while on a video call. True to its name, it sports a studio-quality three-mic array for crystal-clear calls and voice recordings.

To learn more about the Apple Studio Display and take advantage of the deal, visit Amazon via the widget above.

