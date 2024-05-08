Apple stops shipping chargers with the latest iPads in some regions

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR The iPad Air M2 and iPad Pro M4 don’t ship with charging bricks in the EU and UK due to the Waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) rule.

Customers in other regions will still receive charging bricks when buying one of the new iPad models.

Apple has also stopped including stickers of its logo in new iPad boxes worldwide to deliver completely plastic-free packaging.

Apple has finally launched its highly anticipated iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2. While these tablets pack mostly welcome changes, a few drawbacks have managed to slip through. It appears these iPads’ boxes don’t include chargers in the EU and the UK, prompting some customers to buy charging bricks separately.

As per a 9to5Mac report, Apple has stopped including charging bricks in its latest iPad boxes in the EU and UK. This decision seems to have been made to comply with the Waste from Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) — an EU rule that aims to limit e-waste. As a result, those buying the iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2 in other regions will still receive a charger as usual.

Beyond that, all iPad Pro and Air customers, including those in Europe, will still receive a USB-C to USB-C charging cable. However, these iPads’ boxes won’t include Apple logo stickers globally to reduce plastic waste.

According to an internal memo seen by 9to5Mac, Apple Stores will exclusively offer interested iPad customers Apple logo stickers upon request. This ensures the iPads’ packaging is completely plastic-free and better aligns with Apple’s environmental goals.

For those unfamiliar, the Vision Pro doesn’t ship with an Apple logo sticker either. So there’s a high chance that future iPhone and Mac models will follow suit and drop it, too.

Will you buy one of the new iPads? 1061 votes Yes 20 % No 60 % Maybe 19 %

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments