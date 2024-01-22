Apple's Spring 2024 event could bring these new iPads and MacBooks

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR According to a new report, Apple is gearing up to launch new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air versions in Spring 2024.

While the 2024 versions of the iPad Air and the MacBook Air are expected to be processor-refreshes, the iPad Pro could feature a new OLED display.

Apple’s iPad lineup did not see a new release in all of last year, which is a break from how Apple has religiously refreshed the lineup with small changes ever so often. This year, we hope to finally see an iPad refresh alongside a new MacBook Air, and it could be coming soon.

According to Mark Gurman (via MacRumors), Apple plans to release new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air models in Spring 2024, which is from March to May. This means the new iPad Air 6, iPad Pro 7, and MacBook Air models with the M3 processor could be just a few months away.

The iPad Air 6 is expected to come with two display options: 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch. Other changes in the tablet could include an Apple M2 chip, a redesigned rear camera bump, and slight internal upgrades.

The iPad Pro 7 is where the more significant upgrade is expected, as the next 11-inch and 13-inch models are expected to come with OLED displays, though these are also likely to be costlier. The tablets could also include the latest M3 chip, support for MagSafe wireless charging, and a redesigned Magic Keyboard.

The MacBook Air 2024 could include the 13-inch and 15-inch models refreshed with the M3 chip, bringing the lineup to par with the MacBook Pro. Beyond the chip refresh, there aren’t other changes that are expected to the laptop. The 15-inch MacBook Air was released in June 2023, so this refresh will give it a relatively short update cycle, but it will also synchronize the update cycle with the smaller MacBook Air.

Comments