Apple won't make you wait until 2025 for some of Siri's upgrades

TL;DR Although many of Siri’s new features will arrive in 2025, a few will launch this year.

This year Siri will gain a new UI, natural language updates, and more.

During WWDC, Apple announced a flurry of improvements coming to Siri in the near future. While a majority of those upgrades will come in 2025, users will see at least a few updates when iOS 18 launches.

According to Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Siri is set to get a few improvements before the end of 2024. One upgrade will be the new glowing ring UI Apple showcased during WWDC. You can also expect the virtual assistant to its natural language update which allows it to understand better understand users even when they misspeak.

In addition, Siri should gain more knowledge of Apple products. Finally, Apple will allow users to type out queries to Siri instead of having to speak them out loud.

Just like with Siri, most users won’t be able to start using many of Apple Intelligence’s other features until next year. Gurman notes that Apple is purposely taking a slow approach to the rollout of its AI offerings, so it’s less likely to experience the issues other companies have had with their LLMs.

That said, there are still a few other AI features to look forward to this year. The initial rollout will reportedly bring AI notification recaps; summarization of webpages, voice memos, meeting notes, and emails; and Genmoji (AI-generated emoji). Sometime after the debut, but still within 2024, the report mentions we’ll get the redesigned Mail app and the Xcode programming companion called Swift Assist.

Whether these new AI features help Apple catch up to its competitors remains to be seen. Google, Samsung, and others have already established themselves in the space, and with Apple taking the slow but steady approach, that gap could widen a bit further yet.

