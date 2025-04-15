This could be the trick to getting gadget lovers to care about recycling: Pay them for it

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple will reportedly start an in-store recycling promotion tomorrow.

You can get 10% off (up to $20 off) on accessories if you bring in an item that’s not eligible for trade-in credit.

The promotion will run for a month.

Do you have some electronics sitting around your home that you don’t want anymore? If it’s something like an old phone, you can usually use it to get trade-in credit toward an upgrade. However, not every device is always eligible for this kind of deal. So what do you do if you have an item that’s not eligible for a trade-in but you still want to get something for it? You might want to think about taking it to an Apple Store soon.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will reportedly begin an in-store recycling promotion starting tomorrow. Anyone who brings in items that aren’t eligible for trade-in credit can get a 10% discount (up to $20 off) on Apple accessories. Gurman says this discount applies to accessories like AirPods, AirTags, Apple Pencil, watch bands, cases, and Mac peripherals. If this promotion is enticing to you, then you’ll want to jump on it as soon as possible because it will only be around for a month.

Just like Apple, Google has a trade-in program and it also offers recycling services to help reduce e-waste. However, unlike Apple, Google currently doesn’t offer anything in return for the electronics you recycle. It would be nice to see Google offer a similar type of deal, even if it is just temporary.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.