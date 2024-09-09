Apple's new MagSafe charger gets Qi2, but Apple's tech still charges faster

Apple

TL;DR Apple is releasing a new MagSafe charger for the iPhone 16 series.

The wireless charging rate can go as high as 25W.

The new MagSafe charger is Qi2 certified, but it appears the charging rate may not be as high.

If you’re an iPhone fan, you had plenty to be happy about today. But, on top of the launch of the iPhone 16 series, there’s something else you should be excited about — faster wireless charging.

As Apple announced the iPhone 16 lineup, it revealed that was releasing a new MagSafe charger for the family. The company says this new charger is Qi2-certified and enables wireless charging of up to 25W.

This is a pretty big deal as previously iPhones were limited to only 15W, and that was only with expensive MagSafe-certified chargers. If you tried using a different wireless charger, that rate was slashed in half down to 7.5W.

Before you get too excited, however, it appears that the 25W wireless charging speed may be limited. Roland Quandt of Winfuture points out that the 25W figure is reserved for MagSafe and this does not include Qi2. So, if you were hoping for speed parity between the two standards, it looks like that won’t be the case here. In contrast, on Android, Qi2 looks to standardize wireless charging speeds at 15W on supported chargers and devices.

Apple is selling the MagSafe charger in two varieties: one meter and two meters. The one-meter model is available for $39, while the two-meter model costs $49.

