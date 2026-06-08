Apple Photos users will finally be able to share albums with their Android friends

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is introducing cross-platform photo sharing with full resolution support.

This will allow users to share albums with Android and Windows users.

This update is scheduled to arrive this fall.

Something that’s nice about Google Photos is the fact that it doesn’t restrict you from sharing albums with anyone. Regardless of the platform, anyone can view and add photos as they please. That has long not been the case for Apple Photos, but it looks like times are changing for the better.

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During WWDC 2026, Apple announced that iCloud Shared Albums are about to get more useful. The tech giant is finally introducing cross-platform support for the feature. Specifically, iPhone users will be able to share their albums with Android and Windows.

Currently, there’s no way for Android users to view or join an iCould shared album. Meanwhile, there is support for viewing shared albums in the iCloud for Windows app, but it’s limited. This upcoming change will help bring Apple Photos closer to Google Photos.

If you’re an iPhone user, you’ll have to wait until fall for this update. It will be a part of the iOS 27 and macOS 27 rollout.

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