Apple Pay Later now lets all iPhone users break up their payments

TL;DR Apple has now fully launched Apple Pay Later.

The service was initially soft-launched earlier this year with a staggered release.

Apple Pay Later allows users to break up payments into four separate installments paid every 14 days.

Yesterday, Apple surprised us with an announcement of an upcoming product event. Now, the company is surprising us with a recurring payment-related announcement — the full launch of Apple Pay Later in the US.

On Apple’s website, you can now see the tech giant advertising its Apple Pay Later service. It’s an Apple Pay feature that allows qualified buyers to break up a purchase into four separate installments. Each payment is due every 14 days over six weeks with no interest on qualified transactions.

This buy now, pay later service has been popularized by the likes of Klarna, Affirm, and others. It’s a payment plan that’s especially helpful when buying expensive items like earbuds, shoes, and more. Apple’s service, in particular, works on purchases between $75 to $1,000.

To use the feature, you’ll need to use an iPhone or iPad. At checkout, choose Apple Pay and you’ll see a Pay Later tab that you can tap on to start an application. Once approved, you’ll see a breakdown of the payment schedule and the corresponding payments. The Cupertino firm states that these transactions will have no effect on your credit score and you’ll get reminders before each payment to help you plan ahead.

Apple first announced Apple Pay Later in 2022 and subsequently soft-launched the feature in March 2023. However, it was rolled out in an “early access” state with a planned staggered release. As a result, only some iPhone users could take advantage of the feature until now.

