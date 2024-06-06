Apple takes aim at third-party password managers with Passwords app

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Next week, Apple will hold its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Apple is expected to use this year’s event to showcase all the AI projects it has been working on. Along with its AI announcements, we could also get an announcement for a new app for managing passwords.

According to Bloomberg, Apple plans to unveil an app called Passwords on June 10 at WWDC. This app can generate and keep track of passwords, support verification codes, and act as an authentication app just like Google Authenticator.

The publication says that the app is powered by iCloud Keychain, which allows users to sync their passwords and passkeys across Apple devices. This functionality was tucked away within the settings app or presented when a user logs into their account, but the company has now turned it into a dedicated app. It appears the reason for turning the feature into an app is to encourage users to use more secure passwords and promote the privacy of its devices.

Like many other password managers, the app will create a list of your passwords and passkeys. It’s said that the app will also break up your logins into separate categories like accounts, Wi-Fi networks, passkeys, an Apple-promoted password replacement that relies on Face ID, and Touch ID. And when you go on a website to log into an account, Passwords can autofill the data for you.

Passwords will arrive as part of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15. However, the app will reportedly also work with the Vision Pro and Windows computers as well.

In addition to this app, we should see announcements for the next operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Mac, the Vision Pro, Apple Watch, and Apple TV at WWDC. As for hardware, there’s a possibility we could see something Mac-related, but the show usually focuses on software.

