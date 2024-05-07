For Apple's next trick: A keyboard to make your iPad levitate

Apple

TL;DR Apple has just revealed a new Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil Pro.

The keyboard brings a slick design, pass-through USB charging, and a function row.

The Apple Pencil Pro offers support for gestures, haptic feedback, and the Find My network.

Apple has just announced a slew of new iPads today, but we also heard rumors about a new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Sure enough, the company has also just announced these two upgraded accessories.

The Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro brings a thinner and lighter form factor, for one. Expect a cantilever design that supports multiple angles, with the tablet effectively floating above the keyboard.

Apple’s keyboard also offers a USB-C port for pass-through charging, a function row for features like adjusting brightness and media playback, and a larger trackpad.

Meanwhile, the Apple Pencil Pro brings a few additions compared to previous models. For starters, the accessory now supports haptic feedback. It also supports gestures like double-tapping with your index finger, doing a barrel roll (lol), and squeezing (e.g. to show more tools).

Other notable Apple Pencil Pro features include support for the Find My network in case you lose it, hover functionality (just like Samsung’s S Pen), and wireless charging.

Keen on getting the new Magic Keyboard? Well, Apple is offering it in two sizes, namely an 11-inch model for $299 and a 13-inch option for $349. It goes on sale from May 15 in black and white color schemes. Meanwhile, the new Apple Pencil will be available for $129 and goes on sale from May 15.

