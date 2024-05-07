Search results for

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

For Apple's next trick: A keyboard to make your iPad levitate

The new Magic Keyboard will cost a pretty penny, though, at $299.
Published on2 hours ago

iPad with new Magic Keyboard
Apple
TL;DR
  • Apple has just revealed a new Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil Pro.
  • The keyboard brings a slick design, pass-through USB charging, and a function row.
  • The Apple Pencil Pro offers support for gestures, haptic feedback, and the Find My network.

Apple has just announced a slew of new iPads today, but we also heard rumors about a new Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Sure enough, the company has also just announced these two upgraded accessories.

The Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro brings a thinner and lighter form factor, for one. Expect a cantilever design that supports multiple angles, with the tablet effectively floating above the keyboard.

Apple Magic Keyboard official image
Apple

Apple’s keyboard also offers a USB-C port for pass-through charging, a function row for features like adjusting brightness and media playback, and a larger trackpad.

Meanwhile, the Apple Pencil Pro brings a few additions compared to previous models. For starters, the accessory now supports haptic feedback. It also supports gestures like double-tapping with your index finger, doing a barrel roll (lol), and squeezing (e.g. to show more tools).

The Apple Pencil Pro during Apple's May 7 stream.
Apple

Other notable Apple Pencil Pro features include support for the Find My network in case you lose it, hover functionality (just like Samsung’s S Pen), and wireless charging.

Keen on getting the new Magic Keyboard? Well, Apple is offering it in two sizes, namely an 11-inch model for $299 and a 13-inch option for $349. It goes on sale from May 15 in black and white color schemes. Meanwhile, the new Apple Pencil will be available for $129 and goes on sale from May 15.

