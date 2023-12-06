Apple's lack of sales may force it to launch new iPads and MacBook Air

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is currently experiencing a slump in iPad, Mac, and wearable sales.

A report claims Apple may fight against this slump by launching a new MacBook Air and two refreshed iPads.

The new iPads are said to be scheduled to launch around late March.

Apple may be feeling pressure from slow sales of its products. A new report claims that the company may be planning to remedy the situation with new products from its iPad and MacBook lines.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple may release a few new products that include two refreshed iPads and a faster MacBook Air. This decision is reportedly related to a decline in sales in both categories.

Apple will reportedly release a new iPad Air — with two different sizes — and an iPad Pro that comes with an OLED display. As for the MacBook Air, it will reportedly house an M3 processor that’s designed internally for faster performance.

Lately, Apple hasn’t had much luck with selling these particular products, facing several quarters of declining sales in these categories. This contributed to the firm giving a lower-than-expected sales forecast for Q4, according to Reuters.

Back in October, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple was working on a MacBook equivalent to the Chromebook for a similar reason. This rumored MacBook is said to be in a separate lineup from the MacBook Air and Pro. However, Kuo also said Apple hasn’t fully decided yet whether to go down that path or not.

Comments