Apple just launched an Android app before similar iPad or Mac apps

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Today, Apple has launched the app for Apple Music Classical on Android.

This same app does not exist for Macs and remains unoptimized for iPads.

Apple has documented workarounds for using the Classical app outside of iOS and Android.

If you’re an Apple Music subscriber, you also have access to a service specifically catering to classical music. This app is a bit simpler than the main app and offers ways to search for music the main app doesn’t offer, such as by composer, conductor, catalog number, and more.

Today, the app for Apple Music Classical is on Android (via MacRumors). This makes it the second operating system to get access to the app, with iOS being the obvious first. This is interesting, though, because that means there is still no Classical app for iPadOS or macOS.

Technically, Apple Music Classical is usable on iPadOS. However, the app is just the iOS app, so it does not feature any optimizations for the larger displays of iPads. Meanwhile, there is simply no app at all available on Macs.

Apple even admits to this deficiency in an official video explaining how Apple Music Classical works. The video tells users to access their classical playlists through the main Apple Music app. Of course, this is a clunky workaround and requires users to jump between two apps.

Why is Apple Music Classical on Android before iPadOS and macOS? The likely reason for Apple’s prioritization of Android over its own operating systems is the originator of the Apple Music Classical app itself. Apple bought a mobile app called Primephonic in 2021. It then changed this app to Apple Music Classical. Thus, the codebase is already optimized for iOS and Android, making those versions of the app much easier to roll out.

The apps for iPadOS and macOS likely require much more work, so Apple is probably taking its time with them.

In the meantime, Apple Music Classical for Android is here for anyone with an Apple Music or Apple One subscription. You can visit the Google Play Store to grab the app.

