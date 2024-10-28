Lightning struck: Apple migrates all of its accessories to USB-C

Jon Fingas / Android Authority

TL;DR With the debut of its M4-powered iMac, Apple finally replaced the Lightning port on its Magic accessories with USB-C.

The Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad were Apple’s last commonly used accessories with no USB-C editions.

Despite the refresh, the Magic Mouse still positions its port on the bottom side, which makes it unusable when charging.

Earlier today, Apple debuted an all-new iMac featuring the M4 chip, optional nano-texture glass, Apple Intelligence support, and more. Notably, the company finally dropped the Lightning port on its Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad. So, those buying the new iMac or Apple accessories separately will get to top up their batteries via USB-C. However, the Magic Mouse’s most popular flaw will continue to bug its users for the foreseeable future.

The Magic Mouse, Trackpad, and Keyboard were Apple’s last accessories to still not offer USB-C variants. Following today’s long overdue migration, all of the company’s latest iPhones, iPads, AirPods, and other popular peripherals no longer charge through Lightning. This allows users to rely on a single USB-C cable to fuel all of their Apple devices.

While the new iMac comes with color-matched Magic accessories, the company offers only white and black editions when bought separately from its website. The pricing, design, and overall functionality have remained the same, with the port swap being the only notable upgrade across these products. This means that, indeed, the Magic Mouse still requires you to flip it over every time a charge is due, as its USB-C port continues to live on its bottom side.

While the M4 iMac won’t become available until November 8, those solely interested in the new Apple accessories with USB-C can buy them right away. They all come in black and white variants, and their boxes pack a compatible charging cable.

