Apple may have supersized plans for its foldable iPad

TL;DR Apple is reportedly developing an iPad that’s the size of two iPad Pros side-by-side.

The device would be foldable and could turn into an impromptu MacBook.

It’s said this tablet could be ready around 2028.

It’s been long rumored that Apple is working on a couple of foldable devices. One is believed to be an iPhone and the other an iPad-like device. The latest news related to this rumor may have revealed some interesting details about the latter.

In Bloomberg’s “Power On” newsletter, it’s claimed that Apple’s foldable iPad may be the size of two iPad Pros side-by-side when unfolded. The display on this device is said to be close to 20 inches. Apple has reportedly been working on this product for a couple of years and is focused on trying to eliminate the crease.

A user could potentially turn this tablet into a makeshift MacBook, somewhat mimicking dual-screen laptops like Lenovo’s Yoga Book 9i. However, Lenovo’s computer has a hinge and Apple wants its product to look like an uninterrupted piece of glass.

Despite having this ability, it’s not believed that this device will be a true iPad-Mac hybrid. It’s not known what operating system will appear on the tablet, but Mark Gurman expects it will be iPadOS or a variant of it.

As for when to expect this foldable to debut, earlier rumors have suggested late 2027 to 2028. Today’s report claims that the Cupertino firm is targeting sometime around 2028. It’s said that this tablet is likely a high-end device and could be more expensive than the Yoga Book 9i, which sells for under $2,000.

