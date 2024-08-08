Deal: The Apple MacBook Pro with M3 is $300 of right now!

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

There are plenty of great Apple deals going on right now, and the nicest ones are on the MacBook Air with M2 and with M3. By the way, those deals are still live! That said, we know some of you want a little more oomph and might want to upgrade to the next best thing. The 14.2-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M3 is currently getting more discounted than usual. Aside from a $200 discount, there’s also a $99 coupon you can clip on. This brings the price down to just $1,300. Get the Apple MacBook Pro with M3 for just $1,300

This deal is available from Amazon, and it is a two-level offer. For starters, the price is discounted from $1,599 to $1,399. Additionally, You can manually apply a $99 coupon on the Amazon page. Don’t forget this step!

Apple MacBook Pro (M3, 8GB, 512GB) Apple MacBook Pro (M3, 8GB, 512GB) The MacBook Pro inches ever-closer to being the perfect laptop. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 With Coupon!

The Apple MacBook Pro with M3 is a fantastic machine. It features an all-metal design that is now iconic, with the classic Apple logo adorning the back. The keyboard is great by laptop standards, and the large glass trackpad will allow you to navigate with ease. The 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is gorgeous, with a crisp 3,024 x 1,964 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Not to mention color reproduction will be outstanding, as it can display the whole DCI-P3 spectrum.

In terms of specs, you get an Apple M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a great battery life that averages 15 hours of web browsing. You’ll also have the convenience of using the magnetic MagSafe charger. Ports include a couple of USB-C connections, a full HDMI, a 3.5mm headset jack, and even an SD card slot.

Those specs seem very similar to the MacBook Air’s, so why even upgrade? The main reasons to upgrade are the larger, higher-resolution display, the added ports, and the improved cooling system. The MacBook Air cools passively, which means it has no cooling fans. This means it has a higher chance of thermal throttling. This matters if you’re constantly running resource-intensive tasks.

While the current deals on MacBooks may come from time to time, the extra $99 coupon is pretty rare to see. If you’re looking to get this laptop, you might want sign up for it soon, before the offer goes away.

