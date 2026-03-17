Apple’s most affordable laptop gets a DIY storage boost, but it's not for the faint of heart

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTuber DirectorFeng successfully upgraded the MacBook Neo’s storage from 256GB to 1TB by swapping NAND chips.

The MacBook Neo teardown reveals an elongated motherboard and a layout that is relatively easy to access compared to other MacBooks, though the NAND chip swap remains complex.

While storage can be modified by professionals, the 8GB RAM is part of the SoC and cannot be upgraded.

Apple launched the new MacBook Neo earlier this month, entering a new price point with its most affordable laptop yet. The MacBook Neo has the same Apple A18 Pro chip as the iPhone 16 Pro, giving it enough power for everyday use cases such as social media and web browsing, and even light photo and video editing. However, the laptop isn’t perfect, and its up to 512GB internal storage might not be enough for some users. One YouTuber has taken matters into their own hands and upgraded the MacBook Neo with 1TB internal storage.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

YouTuber DirectorFeng has shared an ASMR teardown of the MacBook Neo (h/t 9to5Mac). Alongside, the YouTuber has also upgraded the storage from 256GB to 1TB.

This storage upgrade is not for the faint-hearted, as it requires not only tearing down the MacBook Neo to its guts (which is surprisingly easy compared to other Apple laptops), but also desoldering the NAND chip, painstakingly cleaning up the residue, and then perfectly soldering on a 1TB replacement. Needless to say, you can kiss your warranty and AppleCare Plus goodbye if you attempt this.

The process continues with the DFU (Device Firmware Update) steps to install macOS on the new storage using a second MacBook. It wraps up with further gluing and baking, applying new thermal paste to the SoC, and putting it back together. The end result is a MacBook Neo with a healthy 1TB of storage.

The mod goes on to show that a 1TB storage upgrade is possible on the MacBook Neo, though not recommended for anyone other than experienced, professional technicians. However, the storage is also less of a pain point than the 8GB RAM, but there’s no mod for that since the RAM is part of the SoC package, so don’t hold your breath for it.

Follow