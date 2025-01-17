Hot laptop deals: Save up to $200 on a new Apple MacBook

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

All of these offers are available from Amazon. The discounts apply to all color versions, with only one exception. The Starlight M3 MacBook Air is slightly pricier at $1,004.

Apple MacBook Air M2

Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Thin, light, and powerful The MacBook Air with an M2 chip brings the thin and lightweight design you'd expect from an Air, but with all the might of the M2 silicon. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

The Apple MacBook Air M2 may not be the latest and greatest, but the 2022 model is still an excellent machine in 2025. In fact, we believe this may be the best option for most users, especially at today’s $799 discounted price. Not only is it the model on this list with the lowest retail price of $999, but it also gets the biggest discount, at $200 off.

Despite being the “lower end” model, this laptop is plenty powerful. The M2 chip can handle most normal tasks like a breeze, and this model has 16GB of RAM, offering plenty of multi-tasking power. Multiple co-workers have used this processor to edit photos and videos with no complaints. I personally have this exact model, and I have yet to see the computer slow down.

Like all Apple laptops, the MacBook Air M2 offers an excellent general experience. Its metal body is sleek, great-looking, and sturdy. The backlit keyboard and large glass trackpad are fantastic, and the battery life is up to 18 hours.

Even the screen is outstanding. The 13.6-inch panel has a crisp 2,560 x 1,664 resolution, which is better than the usual Full HD definition found on other laptops at this price point. It’s also sharper than QHD, which is the usual upgrade at this size. If you care about color accuracy, this screen can reproduce the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Apple MacBook Air M3

Now, if you really want to upgrade, the Apple MacBook Air M3 is also on sale for $999. That’s a $100 discount, which isn’t as significant. A few of you may appreciate the improvements, though.

Let’s start by mentioning that the design and overall experience are very similar to the M2 MacBook Air. You likely wouldn’t even be able to tell them apart side-to-side. The main improvement is a slight bump in performance. It also gets Wi-Fi 6E and some microphone improvements. Otherwise, the design, screen, keyboard, trackpad, battery life, and everything else are exactly the same.

There’s a $200 difference between the M2 and M3 models, so we honestly wouldn’t recommend the upgrade. That said, if you want a bit more performance and prefer the newest MacBook Air, at least you’re not paying full price for it.

Apple MacBook Pro M4

Now, if you really have more demanding needs, it might be best to spend some extra cash on an actual upgrade to the Apple MacBook Pro. This model gets the new M4 chip, which has more significant performance improvements.

Aside from raw processing power, MacBook Pros are also much more efficient at cooling, as they are larger and have active cooling fans. Computers slow down when too hot, so you will be able to push this laptop’s RAW power further.

The Apple MacBook Pro M4 is also amazing in other departments. You’ll also get 16GB of RAM. It also has a larger 14.2-inch display with a 3,024 x 1,964 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Like the Airs, the Pro can also reproduce the DCI-P3 spectrum.

Battery life also gets a nice bump, extending up to 24 hours on a full charge. It also has more ports! You’ll get a MagSafe connector, three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a full HDMI connection, a 3.5mm headset jack, and an SD card reader. Try to act quickly if you’re going to take advantage of any of these MacBook deals. We’re not sure how long the offers will stand, and these computers are great.

