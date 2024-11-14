Wow: These Apple Macbook Air deals are getting too good!

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The offers on the Apple MacBook Air M2 and M3 with 16GB of RAM come from Amazon. If you want the MacBook Air M3 with 8GB of RAM, that one is out of stock from Amazon, so we’re linking to the Best Buy deal. The discounted prices apply regardless of which color version you pick. We’re also only referring to the 13.6-inch screen versions.

Which MacBook should I get? With so many options, we know it can be hard to pick the right Apple MacBook Air, especially considering they all look the exact same! Let’s help you pick the right one.

Apple MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Apple MacBook Air (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Thin, light, and powerful The MacBook Air with an M2 chip brings the thin and lightweight design you'd expect from an Air, but with all the might of the M2 silicon. See price at Amazon Save $250.00

Who is this model for?: The budget multitasker.

Overall, we believe this is the best model most users can buy right now. At just $749, it strikes the perfect balance in the bang-per-buck ratio. This is mainly because the M2 processor is still a fantastic chipset, and it’s likely still too good for most people. Things really changed after the introduction of Apple silicon, and now MacBook performance is on a whole other level.

Some of our colleagues at Android Authority still use an M2 MacBook to edit RAW photos and 4K videos. This includes myself! I actually own this exact model, and have yet to encounter a single hiccup while editing photos or videos. Needless to say, it will handle nearly all other tasks with ease. And since this version comes with 16GB of RAM, you’ll get a healthy amount of multitasking power. I was editing about 50 images on Photoshop the other day, all opened simultaneously, with about 10 Chrome tabs running in the background, and a video playing on the second screen. No issues whatsoever.

Keep in mind this is also categorized as a premium portable laptop. As such, it will offer a great experience, overall. The aluminum design is identical to the newer M3 MacBook Airs listed below, which is now iconic of the Air lineup. It comes with a great backlit keyboard and a large glass trackpad. The 13.6-inch display has a very sharp 2,560 x 1,664 resolution, which can reproduce the whole DCI-P3 color spectrum. This makes a very color-accurate display that is perfect for creatives, professionals, and media consumers. If you care about battery life, this one can last up to 18 hours.

Apple MacBook Air M3 with 8GB of RAM

Who is this model for?: For those who prioritize performance over multitasking.

Maybe you don’t ever open too many apps or browser tabs at once, ever. If you’re not much of a multitasker, 8GB of RAM will serve you just fine. And in this case you get a nice performance boost for just $50 more.

This model comes with an Apple M3 chip, the newest you can find on Apple MacBook Air laptops right now; the M4 is currently exclusive to the MacBook Pros. The newer M3 processor is more capable and supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Those who really need the performance boost will want this one. It also gets upgraded to Wi-Fi 6E instead of Wi-Fi 6 on the M2 models. There are also some microphone improvements, thanks to the Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum modes.

Everything else is pretty much identical. You’ll get the same design, keyboard, trackpad, screen, and even the same 18-hour battery life.

Apple MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM

Who is this model for?: Raw power and great multitasking in a single package.

Those who want no compromises should just go straight to the Apple MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM. You’ll get all the performance improvements, as well as really good multitasking power. Again, the design is the same, as is the backlit keyboard, trackpad, 13.6-inch screen, and 18-hour battery life.

Oh, and if you really want to go all out, you can also get an Apple MacBook Air M3 version with 24GB of RAM. This is the most amount of RAM you can get on an Apple MacBook Air. The deal isn’t as exciting, reducing the cost from $1,499 to $1,299. Still, it’s a good incentive if you want a much more capable MacBook Air.

By the way, keep in mind all of these models support Apple Intelligence. We can’t believe the Apple MacBook Airs are this cheap, so we keep thinking the offers will disappear any day. You might want to act quickly if you want in on one of these deals.

