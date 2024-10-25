Apple MacBook Air prices plunge ahead of M4 announcement, and even I got one!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Apple has been teasing the release of its upcoming M4 MacBooks, which we should learn more about in the coming week. We’ll have to wait and see what those are all about, but one thing is for sure: most of you can live very happily with an M3 or even an M2 processor. If you’re looking to save some cash and get one of the industry’s best laptops, the M2 and M3 MacBook Airs are on a fire sale right now. You can get the Apple MacBook Air M3 for just $849.99. Alternatively, the Apple MacBook Air M2 is down to a mere $699.99. Buy the Apple MacBook Air M3 for only $849.99 Buy the Apple MacBook Air M2 for only $699.99

Both of these deals are available from Amazon. Maximum discounts are available through clip-on coupons, which you’ll have to manually attach on the Amazon pages. These savings are available for all color versions, except for one. The Apple MacBook Air M3 in Silver is the only one that will cost you a bit more, at $899. In both cases, we are referring to the 13.6-inch models.

Apple MacBook Air M3

The Apple MacBook Air M3 is the company’s latest Air model for now, so it is the very best you can get today. The performance will be no issue for most users, thanks to the M3 chip and 8GB of RAM. Apple’s in-house chips marked a total change in performance for MacBooks, and the M3 can handle intensive tasks like RAW photo editing and 4K video production relatively easily. That’s quite impressive for a laptop with a $1,099 retail price, and even more so if you’re paying only $849.99.

This is still a premium laptop, though, and you can see that all around. It has a gorgeous design that is now iconic in the industry, made of aluminum and sporting a slim profile. There’s an awesome backlit keyboard and a large glass trackpad here. The 13.6-inch display has a super sharp 2,560 x 1,664 resolution, and the panel can reproduce the whole DCI-P3 color spectrum. And if you care for battery life, this one is estimated to reach 18 hours per charge!

All things considered, this is an excellent tool for mobile creatives, students, office dwellers, and everything in between. Very few of you will need any more power.

Apple MacBook Air M2

Apple MacBook Air M2 Apple MacBook Air M2 Thin, light, and powerful The MacBook Air with an M2 chip brings the thin and lightweight design you'd expect from an Air, but with all the might of the M2 silicon. See price at Amazon Save $299.01

Now, if you really want to save, the Apple MacBook Air M2 is at a super low price of a mere $699.99. This happens to be the one I bought, and it works perfectly smoothly when editing my RAW image files on both Lightroom and Photoshop. Some of our co-workers have also used the M2 chip to edit 4K video, too! When pushing it this far, it might encounter more hiccups than the M3, but it gets the job done relatively well. Overall, it’s still a great performer, and many of us won’t even notice the difference.

You really won’t be missing much if you get the M2-toting Apple MacBook Air, instead of the M3 one. Aside from the M3’s performance bump, the only main difference is the slightly better audio quality. Otherwise, the design and other specs are pretty much identical. The design is the same, the keyboard is the same, the screen is the same, battery life is the same, etc. This is why we usually recommend the Apple MacBook Air M2 to most users, especially when you can pick one up at this price!

In fact, Walmart still sells the Apple MacBook Air M1 for $649. We usually recommend it for casual users, but at $699.99, the upgrade to the M2 model is a no-brainer right now. Make sure to act quickly, as these are both record-low prices, and we’re not sure how long the sales will last. Things keep changing. Just yesterday, the M2 deal was automatic; now, it’s through a coupon. We’ve noticed things alternating constantly in the last couple of days. Get your MacBook Air before the price bounces back up indefinitely!

You might like

Comments