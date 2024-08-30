Deal: Some of you can get a MacBook Air M2 $250 off!

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

The Apple MacBook Air is a fantastic laptop series, and we tend to recommend this line-up to most users. That said, it’s better if you wait for a hot deal, and we haven’t seen one hotter than this one. The Apple MacBook Air M2 is hitting a record-low price of $749, but this special deal is only available to My Best Buy Plus subscribers. Get the Apple MacBook Air M2 for $749

This Apple MacBook Air M2 deal is only available to My Best Buy Plus members. You can learn more about the My Best Buy plans here. Without this plan, the price goes up to $799, which is actually still a fantastic deal! It’s also worth noting that the deal applies to all color versions available: Silver, Space Gray, Midnight, and Starlight.

Apple MacBook Air (M2) Apple MacBook Air (M2) Thin, light, and powerful The MacBook Air with an M2 chip brings the thin and lightweight design you'd expect from an Air, but with all the might of the M2 silicon. See price at Best Buy Save $250.00 With Best Buy Plus!

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is an amazing laptop, and we usually go as far as arguing it is good enough for almost any laptop user. The Apple M2 processor and 8GB of RAM will keep everything running very smoothly, and we know some of our co-workers use this chip for professional photo editing and even 4K video production.

Everywhere else, the laptop offers a great overall experience. The iconic MacBook Air stands the test of time, offering a slim, clean, metallic aesthetic many manufacturers still try to emulate. The 13-inch screen has a crisp 2,560 x 1,664 resolution, and can reproduce the whole DCI-P3 color spectrum, making it great for creators, movie watchers, and even gamers. Battery life is also amazing, reaching up to 18 hours on a single charge.

We’ve never seen this Apple laptop reach this price in the past. Until today, the all-time low was $799. At $749, this is a total steal. Those with a My Best Buy Plus plan should jump on this offer as soon as possible, as the sale likely won’t last too long.

