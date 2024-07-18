Deal: You can still get the Apple MacBook Air M2 for just $799!

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but the deals don’t seem to be over. Plenty of brands, including tech giant Apple, continue offering steep discounts. For example, you can still get an Apple MacBook Air with M2 for just $799, the same price we saw during the Prime Day craze. This is a $200 discount! Get the Apple MacBook Air with M2 for just $799

This deal isn’t labeled as a “limited time deal,” Prime deal, or anything else. This means we don’t know how long the offer will stick around. All color versions of the laptop are discounted, including Midnight, Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight.

Apple MacBook Air (M2) Apple MacBook Air (M2) Thin, light, and powerful The MacBook Air with an M2 chip brings the thin and lightweight design you'd expect from an Air, but with all the might of the M2 silicon. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

MacBooks saw a massive jump in performance with the introduction of Apple chips. This is why we believe MacBook Airs are the best laptops for most people. The M2 chip and 8GB of RAM are more than enough to handle any casual tasks. I’ve even edited RAW photos without a single hiccup, and it can handle some 4K video editing.

The rest of the Apple MacBook Air experience is just as impressive. It has a now-iconic design that many laptop makers try to replicate, offering a metallic build on a super slim body that is only 1.13cm thick. And despite being so thin, it has an estimated battery life of 18 hours. Other highlights include a 13.6-inch 2,560 x 1,664 screen, a great 1080p webcam, a MagSafe 3 charging port, and a couple of USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Apple devices don’t go on sale very often, so if you’ve been looking for a great laptop, this is your chance to get an Apple MacBook Air with M2. Get it while it’s hot!

By the way, you can upgrade to the M3 Apple MacBook Air at a discount. Getting the newer Apple silicon will bring the price up to $899, which also equates to a $200 discount.

