Apple MacBook Air M2 deal: I still think it's the best laptop for the price!

Finding the right laptop is pretty hard, especially if you want to optimize bang per buck. Apple used to be far from the best option in terms of value, but this has changed a lot since the launch of the Apple M-series chips. Now, these laptops offer some of the best performance for excellent prices. For example, my favorite laptop to recommend to most people is still the Apple MacBook Air M2, and you can currently get it for just $749. Some of you may even be able to get it for $699! Get the Apple MacBook Air M2 for just $749 ($250 off)

This offer is available from Best Buy. The discount applies to all color versions: Midnight, Space Gray, Silver, and Starlight. The $749 discounted price point is actually not the cheapest. The popular retailer is offering My Best Buy Total members an extra $50 discount, bringing the price down to $699. As part of the subscription, members will also get two years of Apple Care Plus included. Learn more about Best Buy subscriptions here.

Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Thin, light, and powerful The MacBook Air with an M2 chip brings the thin and lightweight design you'd expect from an Air, but with all the might of the M2 silicon. See price at Best Buy Save $250.00

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Apple MacBook Air M2 going for, especially if you can get it for just $699 with the My Best Buy Total subscription. Not to mention, members can also get Apple Care Plus for free! Regardless, even at $749, it is impressively hard to beat this offer.

The Apple MacBook Air M2 is now two generations behind, as the M3 and M4 models are already out, but it is still an awesome laptop in 2025. I actually own this model. I got it during the Holiday deals, also at $749, and I haven’t regretted it once.

Let’s start with performance. The M2 chip, while two generations out, brought one of the biggest performance jumps in the lineup. I use this computer to edit RAW photos regularly, and I still haven’t encountered an app that slows it down. Some of my co-workers also mention they have edited 4K video using an M2 chip. You also get 16GB of RAM for all your multitasking needs. With that in mind, we doubt most users will have any issues with its performance.

The rest of the Apple MacBook Air M2 is just as impressive. The design is gorgeous, as we’ve come to expect from the MacBook Air series. It keeps that iconic metal construction and thin profile Air laptops are now so popular for. You’ll also enjoy a premium backlit keyboard, a large glass trackpad, a MagSafe charging port, and an excellent 18-hour battery life.

Of course, we can’t forget about the screen. It is a bit on the smaller size at 13.6 inches, but that is also what keeps the device so portable. And it’s actually a pretty nice display, offering a 2,560 x 1,664 resolution, which is better than the usual 1,080p or 1,440p definition most direct competitors offer. If you care for color accuracy, the panel can reproduce the DCI-P3 color spectrum, which is definitely a plus.

We doubt the price will go lower anytime soon, as this is already a record-low price. Take advantage of this offer, especially if you happen to be a My Best Buy Total member already!

