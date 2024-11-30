Deal: The Apple MacBook Air M1 is just $599, but is it the right choice?

Gary Sims / Android Authority

Black Friday deals are all the hype, and there is one offer you may want to look at if you want to get a competent laptop while paying as little as possible. We’ve seen the Apple MacBook Air M1 at drop-dead prices of $649, but that record-low price is now even lower at just $599. There’s a reason why we’ve given this sale less attention, but it’s still an excellent deal for many of you. Let’s go over our thoughts together. Buy the Apple MacBook Air M1 for a mere $599

This Black Friday offer is available directly from Walmart. The discounted price applies to all available color versions: Space Gray, Silver, and Gold.

First, let’s go over what makes this Apple MacBook Air M1 deal a good option for casual users. At just $599, this is actually quite a fantastic computer. It was the first in the series to get Apple silicon, which represented a massive leap in performance. As a result, these computers became a bit overpowered for their price points.

Paired with 8GB of RAM, the Apple MacBook Air M1 is a remarkable media and productivity tool. Performance is actually quite good. I have personally done RAW photo editing with one of these in the past, without a single issue. Additionally, many reports claim it can handle light video editing, which is saying a lot for a $599 machine.

Gary Sims / Android Authority

Additionally, the Apple MacBook Air M1 was released as a high-end computer, so it’s great in all other departments. That aluminum build is outstanding, and it has become an iconic look in the industry. Many competitors have tried to emulate this look and build, mostly unsuccessfully. The thin profile and smaller size also make it one of the most portable laptop series in existence.

There’s a 13.3-inch display built into this computer, featuring a sharp 2,560 x 1,600 resolution that can cover the whole DCI-P3 color gamut. There’s also a very neat backlit keyboard, a large glass trackpad, and a very generous 18-hour battery life.

You might want to act soon if you’re interested in this laptop offer. This is a Black Friday deal, after all. That said, there is a reason we haven’t given these Apple MacBook Air M1 deals much attention lately. We believe there is a better option now, if you’re willing to spend just a bit more.

Extra deal: Consider getting the Apple MacBook Air M2 instead

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Apple MacBook Air (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Thin, light, and powerful The MacBook Air with an M2 chip brings the thin and lightweight design you'd expect from an Air, but with all the might of the M2 silicon. See price at Amazon Save $250.00

Things are moving quickly in the world of Apple computers, and current deals on MacBook Airs are getting pretty hot. This makes it harder to recommend the M1 model, as newer versions are only slightly more expensive, and impressively better.

Right now, we would say the better bang per buck is offered by the Apple MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It actually costs the same as the same model with 8GB of RAM, making the deal a bit of a no-brainer at just $749.

For $150 more compared to the M1 model, you can get a much better computer with the newer M2 processor and twice the RAM. While the M1 laptop is pretty good for most casual users, the M2 model can get down to business with tasks like 4K video editing. Of course, advanced image editing, general tasks, and most games will be no issue.

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

Other upgrades include a slightly larger 13.6 inches with a 2,560 x 1,664 resolution. The design has also been improved, offering a slightly thinner and lighter body, as well as the inclusion of the MagSafe charging port. You get four speakers instead of a couple of stereo units. The 1,080p webcam is also better, compared to the 720p one in the previous model.

Overall, we would say the upgrade is definitely worth the extra $150. Additionally, you would be further future-proofing yourself with the M2 model. In fact, many of your team members still use M2 MacBooks for work here at Android Authority, and some of them use them to edit videos! We don’t think most people will need anything better. The M2 finds the best balance between affordability and performance, without having to spend more on an M3 model.

