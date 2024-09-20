Walmart still has $649 Apple MacBook Airs!

Gary Sims / Android Authority

Apple’s M1 really shifted the way we look at Mac computers. Apple’s laptops went from being average and expensive, to powerful and competitive. For example, the Apple MacBook Air M1 launched at $999, and it was already among the best laptops you could get at that price range. These have been selling for $649 lately, on and off, and we just wanted to remind you this is still our favorite laptop deal you can get right now. Buy the Apple MacBook Air M1 for just $649

This deal is available from Walmart. The discount applies to all color versions: Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. These are in new condition, and you can even purchase an Apple Care Plus plan for them.

We’ve reported this deal a few times in the past months. We do this because we feel there is a bit of urgency regarding this deal. It is a 2020 model in new condition, and we feel stock may run out pretty soon. Even Apple stopped selling these, so we can only assume it’s a matter of time before the remaining units sell out.

Let’s talk a bit about this laptop. The Apple MacBook Air M1 may be getting a bit old, but it was the first MacBook Air to come with the M1 chip. This processor started a new era in Mac computers. Apple’s M-Series processors are very powerful, and since the same company makes the computers and software, they are very well optimized. As a result, the MacBook Air M1 is still a very capable machine in 2024, and most people won’t need anything more powerful.

I’ve personally edited RAW photos using Lightroom on one of these, and many claim it works perfectly for light video editing. The Apple M1 processor and 8GB of RAM really push the performance very well.

The computer is pretty awesome in every other department, too. It has that great metal design that is now iconic in Apple machines, and competitors have been trying to replicate it, mostly unsuccessfully. There is also an excellent backlit keyboard and a large glass trackpad. It has a 13.3-inch display with a very sharp 2,560 x 1,600 resolution, and the 18-hour battery life is outstanding.

Remember, this may be a 2020 machine, but it was made to be a flagship one, and it still looks much like the latest MacBook Air models. It’s only a matter of time before you can no longer find them new. And at this price, it’s quite the machine. Go get them while they last!

By the way, those who prefer a newer model can also get the Apple MacBook Air M2 for $849 or the MacBook Air M3 for $900. Those are also pretty good deals, if you need more performance. Many of our co-workers do 4K video editing with the M2 and M3!

