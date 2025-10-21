Save big on a new Apple MacBook Air laptop

Are you looking for a good laptop? Honestly, value per dollar, it is tough to beat the Apple MacBook Air. Right now, you can get the latest version at a $149.01 discount, making the deal even sweeter. Buy the Apple MacBook Air M4 for just $849.99 ($149.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Keep in mind that the maximum discount only applies to the Midnight model. All other color versions available directly from Amazon are $899.

The record-low price for the Apple MacBook Air M4 is $799. Today’s price isn’t as good, but the all-time low price isn’t common, and we’re pretty close to it right now. This is still a great deal, and honestly, the laptop is very well worth your money even at full price. I often say it is the best laptop for most people.

This is because the Apple MacBook Air M4 is technically a high-end computer. The M4 processor can handle things like 4K video editing, so it will fly through most other apps and tasks. Additionally, you get a very decent 16GB of RAM. Most people won’t have any issues with performance. In fact, many of our co-workers here at Android Authority use these for work!

Of course, we can’t forget about the design, which is now iconic. The slim profile measures only 0.44 inches in thickness. It’s also made of metal. It will look and feel amazing. Even the backlit keyboard and large glass trackpad are outstanding.

Even the display is fantastic! This version comes with a 13-inch panel and a crisp 2,560 x 1,664 resolution. Additionally, creatives will love the DCI-P3 color gamut reproduction, which makes it amazingly color-accurate. Even the battery life is awesome at up to 18 hours per charge.

I find it impressive that you can get such a good computer for just under $850. Just some years ago, the same amount would have gotten you an average laptop at best. Go sign up for this deal while you can!

Extra deal: You can save even more with the M2 MacBook Air!

Honestly, most people don’t even need the new M4 MacBook Air. I still use the Apple MacBook Air M2. I can still edit video efficiently and process my RAW photos without a single hiccup. The design and main specs are also nearly identical.

The only main differences are that the M4 model gets the newer M4 processor, Wi-Fi 6E (instead of Wi-Fi 6), improved audio, and a better webcam. Otherwise, both laptops are nearly as impressive, and the older M2 version is going for a mere $699!

