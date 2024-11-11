This is the hottest Apple MacBook Air deal you will find

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

There have been plenty of great deals on MacBook laptops in the past few months, but none of them offer this level of bang for the buck. This is your best bet if you’re looking for a premium laptop at a reasonable price. The Apple MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM is just $749.99 right now! Buy the Apple MacBook Air M2 for just $749.99

This offer is available from Amazon. One key point about this deal is that part of the price reduction is available only if you manually apply a $49.01 coupon on the buy page. Additionally, max savings are only available for the Midnight, Space Gray, and Starlight color versions. If you want the Space Gray model, that one is $799, which is still a good deal.

Apple MacBook Air (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Apple MacBook Air (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Thin, light, and powerful The MacBook Air with an M2 chip brings the thin and lightweight design you'd expect from an Air, but with all the might of the M2 silicon. See price at Amazon Save $249.01 With Coupon!

There’s a reason why we think the Apple MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM is the hottest deal around. You could get the M1 model from Walmart for $649. While that one is very capable for casual users, the older chip is not quite as good as the M2, which can easily handle RAW photo editing and even 4K video editing. Since the M2 base model with 8GB of RAM is now only $749, and today’s deal gives us the 16GB version for the same price, the upgrade is a bit of a no-brainer.

There’s also the Apple MacBook Air M3, which is $899 right now. But, while that is also a good deal, the difference between the M2 and the M3 processors is much less significant. Most users won’t notice it, so the upgrade is not as beneficial anymore. The M2 model finds the perfect balance at current prices.

Many of our co-workers here at Android Authority and at Sound Guys, including myself, still use an M2 processor to edit photos and videos. The upgrade to 16GB of RAM is also really nice, enhancing multi-tasking capabilities. All that said, performance isn’t the only factor. Remember that, while it’s from 2022, this laptop is a high-end device with a focus on portability. This means the experience will be great in other departments.

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

For starters, the display is outstanding. It measures 13.6 inches, which may seem a bit small to some, but it helps the laptop stay very portable, which is what the Air lineup is all about. It also has a super sharp 2,560 x 1,664 IPS LCD panel that can reproduce the entire DCI-P3 color gamut. It’s an excellent option for anyone who values color accuracy. The general design is also gorgeous, featuring that aluminum design Apple computers are well-known for now. And if you care for battery life, the Apple MacBook Air M2 can last as much as 18 hours on a full charge. Keep in mind these coupon deals don’t tend to last very long, so you might want to take advantage of this offer sooner rather than later. The offer might very well be gone by tomorrow!

You might like

Comments