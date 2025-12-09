Deal: Apple Mac Mini M4 drops back to Black Friday prices!

Are you looking for a powerful yet affordable desktop computer? It’s hard to beat the Apple Mac Mini M4, especially at today’s price. The mini PC is back to Black Friday prices, bringing $120 in savings. Buy the Apple Mac Mini M4 for just $479 ($120 off)

This offer is available directly from Amazon. It’s for the base model with an M4 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

Apple computers, once known for their overpriced nature, have recently become some of the most competitive machines in both price and quality. For example, the Apple Mac Mini M4 is a super-capable machine at a very accessible $599 retail price. At today’s $479 price point, it is a total steal.

This little computer offers so much value per buck that it is actually more affordable than other, less capable Apple laptops. The only downside (a significant one) is that it isn’t portable; however, that shouldn’t be a major issue if you don’t absolutely require mobility. It remains small and portable, allowing you to easily take it with you. For example, it would be easy to take it from your home office to your work office.

All that said, if you can live without true portability, this is an excellent computer with an Apple M4 processor and 16GB of RAM. Most people will have no issue with its performance, as it can handle pretty demanding tasks like 4K video editing and RAW photo processing. In fact, it is better than MacBooks with the same specs, as it has an active fan, as well as more space for the components to cool. This means the computer will operate at better temperatures and throttle much less.

The Apple Mac Mini is also very nicely designed. Measuring only 5 x 5 x 2 inches, it can be hidden almost anywhere. And even if it’s in plain view, its iconic aluminum design is understated and minimalist, making it a pleasure to look at.

It’s also really nice that it has plenty of ports for you to take advantage of. It has a couple of USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headset jack in the front. The device also features two additional Thunderbolt connections, an Ethernet port, and an HDMI output on the back.

We have only seen the Apple Mac Mini M4 cheaper than this once in the past, and the difference was only $10. We don’t see that offer coming back anytime soon, so you might want to take advantage of today’s offer while you can.

