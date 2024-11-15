The awesome Apple Mac Mini M4 is already on sale!

The Apple Mac Mini M4 launched exactly a week ago, on November 8. It’s rare to see new Apple products on sale so soon, but we’re going through the Black Friday month, and discounts are booming. So much so that we’re seeing the first deal on the Apple Mac Mini M4 already. You can take it home at a $50 discount, for $549. Buy the Apple Mac Mini M4 for just $549

This offer is available from Amazon. To get maximum savings, you must manually clip a coupon on the purchase page. This discount is for the M4 model with 16GB and 256GB of storage. That said, you can upgrade to the higher-end versions, which are also discounted.

In its short week since launch, the Apple Mac Mini M4 is already a hit. I’ve literally watched dozens of reviews on it, all raging about how fabulous this little desktop computer is. While this $50 discount isn’t huge, this is also a very new product that already offers a ton of value at its full $599 starting price point.

What makes the M4 Mac Mini so special is the amount of power it offers at such a low price. The M4 processor and 16GB of RAM are able to handle any normal apps like a dream, and it can even do things like edit 4K video or RAW photos. It can also handle most games, given that they are available for macOS. The performance will be no issue for most users. And if it is, you can upgrade up to the M4 Pro chip and as much as 64GB of RAM.

The design has also been greatly improved. The unit is much smaller now, at 5 x 5 x 2in. It’s surprising to see so much packed into this little thing, too. Get this: it has a built-in speaker! You get plenty of ports, too. The back side houses three USB-C Thunderbolt ports, an Ethernet connection, a full HDMI port, and the power port. The front has another two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack.

There are two possible downsides. The power button is weirdly placed at the bottom, which we know many of you dislike. The idea here is that the computer isn’t meant to be turned off often, and most people might put it to sleep instead. The few times you need to turn it on, you can lift the computer a bit; it’s light enough. Also, this is a desktop PC, so you will need to add a monitor, keyboard, and a mouse and/or trackpad. If you already have these, though, the transition will be seamless.

We don’t see discounts on brand-new products last too long, so you might want to snatch this deal sooner rather than later. $50 bucks is $50 bucks! You can get a peripheral or accessory with that.

