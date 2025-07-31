Apple Mac Mini deal: One of Apple's most powerful computers is also the cheapest

Things have taken an interesting turn in the PC market lately. Usually known for overpriced devices, Apple suddenly started offering some of the best value for the buck. For example, one of Apple’s best computers is also its cheapest, especially when on sale. Right now, you can take the Apple Mac Mini M4 home for just $539! Buy the Apple Mac Mini M4 for just $539 ($60 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s specifically for the model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Upgraded models are also discounted, though.

We would honestly recommend the Apple Mac Mini M4 at its full $599 price point. At $539, it is quite the steal for what you’re getting. As already mentioned, it is one of Apple’s best computers, unless you start moving to much higher-tier ones. It’s an excellent computer.

Of course, this is a desktop PC, so it doesn’t quite offer the portability of MacBooks. You’ll need a mouse/trackpad, keyboard, and monitor. If you already have those, you’re ready to go. Otherwise, you should definitely consider those extra expenses, too.

So, what makes it so special? It has the same Apple M4 chip and 16GB of RAM you’ll find on the base MacBook Air and Pro models. That said, it will actually perform better than similarly spec’d laptops. This is mainly because it has much better active cooling, and the components aren’t as crammed inside. A cooler computer can push higher loads for longer, as overheating can cause throttling. It should be able to handle any app, and many even use it for 4K editing.

The new Mac Mini got a really nice design overhaul. It is smaller, measuring 5 x 5 x 2 in. It will easily fit in any space, and it can also live under a TV, so you can also use it with a wireless keyboard and mouse in the living room. It’s made of aluminum, following that iconic Apple design many of us love. It will look great anywhere.

Surprisingly, it has plenty of ports for its size. The front has two USB-C ports and a 3.5 mm headset jack. The back has two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, an Ethernet port, an HDMI output, and a power connection.

All things considered, and given the reasonable price, the Apple Mac Mini M4 is a fabulous little desktop computer. There is one thing people often complain about, though, and it is honestly a bit annoying. The power button is at the bottom, so you have to lift the Mac Mini to press it. The argument is that you would rarely turn it on or off, and would let it go to sleep instead. Still a weird placement for a power button, though.

Go catch this deal while you can! We don’t know when the price will rise to $599.

Extra deals: The M2 and M4 MacBook Airs are also at a great price!

Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M2, 16GB, 256GB) Thin, light, and powerful The MacBook Air with an M2 chip brings the thin and lightweight design you'd expect from an Air, but with all the might of the M2 silicon. See price at Best Buy Save $300.00

If you prefer a laptop form factor, Apple has some amazing deals available right now. The Apple MacBook Air M2 is the cheapest at just $699, which is a $200 discount. Honestly, it is amazingly good for that price. I personally own this model, and it can easily handle all my RAW photo editing and some 4K video processing. It will run any other task like a dream.

Now, if you absolutely want the latest and greatest, the Apple MacBook Air M4 comes with the newest chip and the same 16GB of RAM. Both laptops are nearly identical, with the exception that this one comes with the upgraded processor. This one goes for $999, which is also discounted by $200.

