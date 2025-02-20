Save $50 on the already affordable Apple Mac Mini M4

Apple, previously known for its usually overpriced products, now offers some of the most competitive computers around. The perfect example is the Apple Mac Mini M4, which is usually only $599 and leaves almost all competitors in its price range in the dust. Today, you can actually get it for less, thanks to a $50 discount that takes the cost down to $549. Get the Apple Mac Mini M4 for $549 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The deal is for the base model with an Apple M4 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You can actually get $80+ discounts if you upgrade to the other models.

This isn’t the best p[rice we’ve seen for the Apple Mac Mini M4, but it is the best we’ve seen in a while. It was only cheaper once, in late November and early December, when the price hit $529. Regardless, we would recommend this computer even at its full price, so this $50 discount is a nice treat.

The Apple Mac Mini M4 is a wonderful computer. However, it is a desktop PC, so it doesn’t offer the portability MacBooks do. You will also need a separate mouse/trackpad, keyboard, and monitor. If you already have those or don’t mind buying them, this is an impressive computer for the price.

The unit comes with an Apple M4 processor and 16GB of RAM. This means it will perform better than any current MacBook Air, and plenty of MacBook Pros. The newer chip can handle nearly any app, and many even use it for advanced tasks like 4K video editing. Not only are the specs better, but this model also has active air cooling, which helps maintain heavier loads without throttling.

The first difference you’ll notice is that the Apple Mac Mini M4 is much smaller. It measures only 5 x 5 x 2in, so it will easily fit in any space. It’s more akin to an Apple TV, at least in shape and size. It’s made of aluminum, too, following that iconic Apple design language many of you love.

Despite the tiny size, it comes with plenty of ports. The front houses two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headset jack. Additionally, you’ll find two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, an Ethernet connection, a full HDMI output, and a power port in the back.

All things considered, there is very little to complain about with the Apple Mac Mini M4. The only main complaint is the power button placement, which is more of an annoyance than a problem. It’s at the bottom, so you have to lift the Mac Mini to press it. The thought process is that you wouldn’t really turn it off or on often, though, as most people simply put it to sleep most of the time.

All things considered, this is a very sweet deal for such a powerful little computer. Take advantage of this sale while you can, as we’re not sure when the price will go back to $599.

