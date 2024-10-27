Here are all the new Mac models Apple could announce this week

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is expected to announce new Mac computers this week featuring the M4 chip designed for AI capabilities.

The updated Macs will include a 24-inch iMac, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, all powered by variations of the M4 chip.

The Mac mini will also receive the M4 chip, along with a significant redesign that reduces its size and adds new ports.

Now that the iPhone 16 series is out in the world, Apple is shifting its focus to refreshing its Mac lineup, with a series of announcements expected this week. The updates center around the introduction of the M4 chip, designed to enhance AI capabilities across the Mac family.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has outlined Apple’s expected lineup, which includes an updated 24-inch iMac, a pair of redesigned Mac mini models, and upgraded 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. The iMac will start with the entry-level M4, while the Mac mini will offer the base M4 alongside the M4 Pro option. The MacBook Pros are set to host higher-powered M4 versions.

The M4 chip, first launched with the new iPad Pro in May, represents a substantial leap in performance, particularly for AI-related tasks and gaming applications. The chip’s neural engine, crucial for accelerating machine learning operations, can handle up to 38 trillion operations per second (TOPS), a significant increase from the M3’s 18 TOPS. This puts the M4’s neural engine performance on par with the Snapdragon X Elite chips found in the latest Copilot Plus Windows PCs.

Graphics performance is another area where the M4’s impact will be felt, with the Mac mini reportedly adding ray tracing for the first time. This feature will provide gamers with more lifelike visuals and shadowing effects — a long-awaited addition to Apple’s computers. While Apple’s gaming library has yet to become as robust as Windows PCs, these hardware improvements hint at the company’s ongoing efforts to draw more gamers to the Mac ecosystem.

Another significant update and a good side effect of this AI frenzy could be more RAM across all Mac models. For the first time, entry-level Macs may come with a minimum of 16 GB of memory, up from 8 GB in previous models.

While the rest of the lineup is expected to focus only on internal upgrades, the new Mac mini might also bring along a physical redesign, with a smaller form factor approaching the size of an Apple TV set-top box. As per Gurman, the updated design includes two front-facing ports, similar to the Mac Studio, and additional ports on the rear. The newsletter cites people familiar with the product calling it “the most impressive Mac yet to use Apple’s in-house silicon because of the combination of its size and power.”

Apple is also switching up its launch strategy this time around. Instead of a single grand announcement, Apple has invited select media and creators for a hands-on session in Los Angeles scheduled for Wednesday, suggesting the new Macs will be introduced over multiple days. This format points to a Monday-through-Wednesday release, with each day bringing a new device into the spotlight ahead of the media sessions.

