Apple could discontinue its iconic leather case starting with the iPhone 15

TL;DR Apple might not sell a leather case with the iPhone 15 series.

Multiple sources and industry insiders are speculating that the company may be working with new materials.

It looks like Apple will no longer sell its iconic leather iPhone case, starting with the iPhone 15 series. Multiple leakers and industry insiders are reporting the news, including folks over at 9to5Mac, who are hearing the same from their sources.

It is unclear why Apple is doing away with the leather case that currently ranges from $59 to $129. The case is also very popular amongst iPhone users and has been going strong since the company first introduced it in 2013 for the iPhone 5s. The tanned leather with the soft microfiber inner lining made it one of the most premium first-party phone cases when it launched. Later Apple added magnets to the case for MagSafe charging when the iPhone 12 series came to market.

It’s being speculated that the company will introduce a more premium case to replace the leather offering. However, there’s no word on what that material might be.

Perhaps Apple would opt for a more eco-friendly material since leather has a very high carbon footprint. It also has the biggest impact on eutrophication compared to any other materials used in fashion or accessories. Over the years, the company has eliminated chargers and other accessories from its packaging in an effort to become more environmentally conscious. Leather is far from eco-friendly.

