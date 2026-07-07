New iPhone 18 Pro Max battery details leak, and Samsung should be very worried

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple may finally be embracing bigger batteries, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max reportedly getting a 5,567mAh cell in the US.

US models pack larger batteries than Chinese variants thanks to Apple’s eSIM-only design, which frees up internal space by removing the physical SIM tray.

Battery size is now a major selling point for flagship Android phones. Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi have been gradually increasing the battery capacities of their devices over the last few generations, with many now shipping with batteries well above 5,000mAh. Apple, however, has taken a different approach, generally squeezing longer battery life out of efficient silicon and tight hardware-software integration rather than chasing bigger numbers. That may be shifting soon.

The iPhone 18 Pro appears in China’s 3C regulatory database with a 4,056mAh battery for the Chinese version and a 4,288mAh battery for the US model. That’s a slight bump from the iPhone 17 Pro, which featured 3,988mAh and 4,252mAh batteries, respectively, as noted by Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via MacRumors).

Even more surprising is the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The regulatory filings point to a 5,391mAh battery for the Chinese version and a larger 5,567mAh cell for the US version. For context, last year’s iPhone 17 Pro Max had batteries of 4,823mAh and 5,088mAh in different markets.

Regional variation is not uncommon. Apple has been able to reclaim some internal space for bigger batteries since it ditched the physical SIM tray for US iPhones for eSIM-only connectivity. Chinese models still require a physical SIM slot, which takes up a little less space inside the phone.

The larger batteries are expected to be paired with Apple’s next-gen A-series chip and more efficient display tech, which could result in a noticeable jump in real-world endurance. It’s the same playbook we’ve seen from top Android manufacturers, who have increasingly paired larger batteries with more efficient processors instead of just capacity.

The rumored jump also fills one of the few remaining hardware gaps between iPhones and many Android flagships. Apple has always been at the top of the battery life charts, although it uses smaller batteries in comparison. A 5,567mAh battery would put the iPhone 18 Pro Max much closer to the capacities we have seen in flagship Android devices and, in some cases, even overtake them.

The filings also lend more credibility to earlier supply chain rumors pointing to a larger Pro Max battery. Regulatory docs have historically been a good source for unreleased hardware specs, but Apple won’t confirm the numbers until launch. We won’t have to wait long to see if those gains translate into meaningfully longer battery life, with Apple’s next iPhone launch expected later this year.

Follow