Leaked image reveals potential iPhone 17 Pro redesign, and it's suspiciously familiar

Digital Chat Station on Weibo Fan rendering of the iPhone 17 Pro

TL;DR Leaked image shows off iPhone 17 Pro’s possibly redesigned rear camera bump.

The new design is said to accommodate Face ID components, though it is not clear what is changing.

Another leaker suggests Android manufacturers may follow suit with the rectangular rear camera bar.

The iPhone 16 series has won hearts this year, and we’re already looking forward to what Apple has in store for 2025 with the iPhone 17 series. We’re already hearing several rumors about the device, and some of them get wild. One of the wilder changes rumored for the lineup is that Apple could drop the squircle-shared rear camera bump in lieu of a larger rectangle made of aluminum. Now, we’re getting our first look at this new rear camera design for the iPhone 17 series.

A leaker on Weibo (spotted by Jukanlosreve on X) has posted a metal phone frame that is said to resemble the frame of the iPhone 17.

This component is said to be from the supply chain, and the wider rectangular camera bump is said to be shaped to fit the ultrawide angle camera in the middle of the bar to make room for the “front structure light,” likely a reference for Face ID.

In the comments, the leaker mentions that this camera arrangement will enable “space video.” There’s definitely something lost in translation here, but we reckon this could be referring to better spatial video capability. The iPhone 16 series and the iPhone 15 Pro series already support spatial video, so merely supporting spatial video recording wouldn’t be a new feature by itself.

Leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo also places confidence in this leak, mentioning that the iPhone 17 series has indeed changed to this design, albeit the lens arrangement remains unknown. The leaker has posted a fan rendering of what the iPhone 17 Pro series could look like with this camera bar.

Digital Chat Station also mentions that new Android phones will also change to this design. Given that Android OEMs have rushed to emulate practically every Apple design decision, we wouldn’t be too surprised if they adopt this, too.

Digital Chat Station on Weibo Fan rendering of the iPhone 17 Pro

If the iPhone 17 Pro series turns out to be similar to the fan rendering, it would spark a wave of Android phones that look like the current Pixel 9 series.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

I love the look and feel of my Pixel 9 Pro XL and its unique identity, but the iPhone swapping over to this design would flood the market with copycats, and I am quite salty about that possibility. Either way, we’ll have to wait for more leaks on the iPhone 17 series. iPhones haven’t seen a drastic redesign in several generations, so this would be one of the wilder changes coming to the lineup.

How do you like the rumored iPhone 17 Pro design? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments