New iPhone 16 Pro mockups show off the capacitive Capture button

These mockups indicate that Apple could keep the design consistent but make some changes, like increasing the display sizes and adding a capacitive Capture button.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max feature a refreshed design with Titanium as the base material. I’ve been using the 15 Pro Max since its release, and it is indeed a refined phone that fixes the sharper, boxy design and heavy weight of the Stainless Steel iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple appears to be sticking to the same design and build for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, as these new mockups show us.

MacRumors has posted mockups of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These mockups are based on Apple’s internal designs.

While the final product can still be different, these mockups give us a good look at what the Pro iPhones in 2024 could look like.

At first glance, you would be hard-pressed to find any real differences between the iPhone 15 Pro series and the iPhone 16 Pro series. Apple will continue with the curved edge design and the Grade 5 Titanium frame.

What is different is that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will have bigger displays. The iPhone 16 Pro (codename Diablo) will have a 6.3-inch display (up from 6.1-inch), while the iPhone 16 Pro Max (codename Lightning) will have a 6.9-inch display (up from 6.7-inches). The report suggests that the one possible explanation for this size increase is that the smaller iPhone needs to accommodate the periscope zoom camera. Hence, Apple needs more available volume inside the phone.

Apple is said to have experimented with four button configurations but eventually settled on last year’s configuration with a change. There will be a capacitive button with force-sensor functionality on the right side of the iPhone 16 Pro series, and it will be called the “Capture” button. Past leaks have suggested that the button could be used to capture videos.

This Capture button will be located under the power button, so mmWave iPhones in the US will have their mmWave antenna relocated to the phone’s left side. Since this new button is capacitive, it will be flush with the frame and not protrude like the power and volume buttons.

