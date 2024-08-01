iPhone 16 Pro Max leak shows off an actually-black Pro Max iPhone (finally!)

TL;DR Dummy units of the iPhone 16 Pro Max have leaked, showing off the lineup across its possible colors.

According to these dummy units, Apple could finally opt for a deeper black color for the Pro lineup. However, the long-rumored Rose color is not pictured in this leak.

Apple is widely expected to launch the iPhone 16 in September 2024.

The iPhone 16 launch has us excited, and leaks have revealed plenty of upgrades that make it meaningful for people to upgrade. Yesterday, we got our first look at the possible iPhone 16 colors, and we are all in for the more saturated look of the lineup. Today, we get our first look at the possible colors for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and we finally have a black color that actually looks black so far!

Leaker Sonny Dickson has now shared dummy units for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. These dummy units align with what we have seen in his previous dummy unit leaks, but this set of dummy units seems more polished and ready for release, indicating that this could be the final design that Apple settles on. And yes, stating the obvious to get it out of the way: the iPhone 16 Pro Max in these renders looks like an iPhone.

In the above image, we can see three colors for the presumably Titanium-built iPhone 16 Pro Max. The white color looks as gorgeous as ever, and I am surprised to see that there is an actual deep black color for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple frequently lands on the gray spectrum for Pro iPhones instead of a deep black, so I am pretty excited about a deep black color this time. There’s also the Natural Titanium color for fans who prefer a more neutral tone but don’t want to be too boring.

Curiously, the leaked image from Sonny only shows three colors for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple usually releases four colors at launch, so we are missing one. There are rumors of a “Rose” color for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, but we don’t see it in this leak.

Also, since these are dummy units, you can ignore the apparent size of the camera module within the camera lenses — we’re likely going to see the tetraprism periscope zoom lens on the actual phone, but that won’t be present and visible in dummy units. Dummy units are shared with case and accessory manufacturers to help them with the dimensions of the actual phone.

It’s not apparent immediately, but past leaks (including one from Sonny, seen below) have suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro Max could aim for an enormous 6.9-inch display. This would easily make it one of the biggest iPhones available so far.

Keep in mind that these are still leaks, so you should take them with a pinch of salt. We’ll have to wait for Apple to release the iPhone 16 Pro lineup to see what it actually looks like, and that’s still more than a month away. Stay tuned!

