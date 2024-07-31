This is what the iPhone 16's color lineup could turn out to be

TL;DR Dummy units of the iPhone 16 have leaked, showing off the lineup across its possible colors.

According to these dummy units, the possible colors in this year’s lineup are more saturated than the pastel hues on the iPhone 15.

Apple is widely expected to launch the iPhone 16 in September 2024.

All eyes are set on what Google will do with the Pixel 9 series in the middle of August, but Apple fans are more interested in what Apple will do with the iPhone 16 launch, presumably in September 2024. We’ve seen plenty of dummy units and renders of what the iPhone 16 could look like. Thanks to a new leak, we have a better idea of the finalized design and the colors that could come with the iPhone 16, non-Pro models.

Leaker Sonny Dickson has shared dummy units for the iPhone 16. These dummy units align with what we have seen in his previous dummy unit leaks, but this set of dummy units seems more polished and ready for release, indicating that this could be the final design that Apple settles on.

As you can see above and from what has been corroborated from other leaks in the past, Apple could be going for a refreshed camera island that places the two cameras in a line. This is likely the way for Apple this year, as this vertical stacking helps with stereo image capture that could then be potentially played on the Apple Vision Pro.

Since these are dummy units, the finish on the colors could be off, though there’s a chance we’ll stick to these hues. I love how Apple remains committed to a pink/rose gold color variant while keeping blue and green colors in its lineup. For folks who prefer a more conventional look, the classic black and white colors should keep you happy too.

For reference, here is the currently available iPhone 15 in all its colors, sporting pastel hues and a matte finish that gives off a more subdued and frosty look. The iPhone 16 dummy units sport colors that are more saturated and bold, and the finish looks smooth and shiny.

Sonny Dickson has shared other dummy units in the past. For instance, in the picture below, you can see how this year’s iPhone 16 lineup could be divided across sizes, with a gargantuan iPhone 16 Pro Max with its 6.9-inch display.

Keep in mind that these are still leaks, so you should take them with a pinch of salt. We’ll have to wait for Apple to release the iPhone 16 lineup to see what it actually looks like, and that’s still more than a month away. Stay tuned!

