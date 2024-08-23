Apple's highly anticipated hardware event may be right around the corner

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple has reportedly started preparations for a September 10 launch event.

The company is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series, the Apple Watch Series 10, and next-gen AirPods at the event.

The new devices could hit the shelves on September 20.

Apple will reportedly host its biggest hardware event of the year early next month, where it’s expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series, the Apple Watch Series 10, and next-gen AirPods. Although the company has not made an official announcement, a new report claims that the event could happen as early as September 10.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports that Apple has started making preparations for the event, citing unnamed sources familiar with the company’s plans. The timings are yet to be finalized, but the sources say that Apple will commence sales of the devices announced at the event on September 20.

We already know quite a bit about Apple’s upcoming devices, thanks to the various leaks we’ve seen over the last few weeks. The iPhone 16 series is rumored to be a minor upgrade over last year’s models, with reports claiming that the devices will largely look the same as last year’s lineup, but feature a new capture button and slightly larger displays on the Pro models. On the software front, Apple is expected to offer new camera features and a suite of AI features dubbed Apple Intelligence.

Leaks about the Apple Watch Series 10 paint a similar picture, suggesting minor changes like a slimmer case and a new 49mm variant instead of the smaller 41mm one. As for the AirPods, Gurman has previously said that Apple could release two AirPods 4 variants, including an entry-level model to replace the AirPods 2 and a premium AirPods 3 successor.

The premium model is expected to feature active noise cancelation, a feature that’s currently limited to the Pro and Max models. The new AirPods will also drop Apple’s Lighting port in favor of USB-C. Rumor has it that Apple could also give the AirPods Max a much-needed refresh. However, we’ve not seen many details about the next-gen headphones so far.

Along with details about Apple’s upcoming event, Gurman has revealed that Apple could launch new Mac models with the M4 processor later this year. The company is reportedly testing four new models, with three featuring 10-core CPUs and one low-end variant featuring an 8-core CPU. The versions with a 10-core CPU also feature 10-core GPUs, whereas the entry-level model has an 8-core GPU. All models feature either 16GB or 32GB of RAM.

