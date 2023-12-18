Revealed: Here's what the new iPhone 16 'Capture Button' will do

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The iPhone 16 series is expected to get a new “Capture Button” in addition to the Action Button.

A reliable industry insider reveals that Apple might dedicate this new button to capturing videos.

The iPhone 16 series is expected to bring design upgrades next year, but as per new information from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, there won’t be any major changes compared to the iPhone 15 lineup. Still, the non-Pro iPhone 16 models are expected to feature an Action Button, the same as the 15 Pro models right now, and the iPhone 16 Pro variants are expected to add a whole new button to the mix.

This mysterious iPhone 16 Pro button is expected to be called the “Capture button.” The name suggests it might be a dedicated camera shutter, but Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter says Apple will commit the button to capturing videos. This means we might also be seeing some new video features on the iPhone 16 series. Why else would Apple dedicate a whole new button to taking videos? It’s also unclear if users will be able to map the new Capture Button to perform other camera-related actions.

Elsewhere, Gurman suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro models will have larger displays than the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. We previously heard that the new displays are expected to measure 6.2 inches and 6.8 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, respectively, making them the largest ever for the ‌iPhone‌.

You can read our dedicated iPhone 16 rumor hub to learn more about what Apple plans for its 2024 flagships.

Comments