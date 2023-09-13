Is the iPhone 15 waterproof? Here's what you should know.

Are you thinking of getting yourself an Apple iPhone 15 series smartphone? Many of you are likely wondering whether the newer Apple handsets can handle a splash of water. How about a dunk? Let’s help you find out if the iPhone 15 is waterproof.

All Apple iPhone 15 series smartphones are water-resistant, but not completely waterproof. All versions of the iPhone 15 have an IP68 rating. As per Apple's statements, this means the device can be submerged up to six meters of water for 30 minutes. However, note that the warranty doesn't cover water damage. We still advise that you keep your phone away from water if possible.

Is the iPhone 15 waterproof?

People seem to use the words waterproof and water-resistant interchangeably, but they have significant differences. The Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are water-resistant.

These devices come with an IP68 rating, under IEC standard 60529. According to Apple, these products can withstand water submerssion up to six meters of water for 30 minutes.

We know IP68 may sound like a bunch of technical mumbo jumbo to you. Let’s explain what it means in more human terms. IP stands for “Ingress Protection,” and the numbers after it represent how resistant the phone is. The first number refers to dust protection; in the case of the iPhone, it means it is dust-tight. The second number represents water protection.

Currently, IP68 is the highest standard we expect from smartphones and technology. We have a guide for understanding IP ratings if you want to know more about Ingress Protection standards.

Having a good level of water resistance is greater, but this shouldn’t mean you should get your iPhone 15 wet or submerge it on purpose. An IP rating is more meant to be for peace of mind in the case of accidents.

For starters, these devices were only made to resist fresh water. There is no protection against salt water, other chemicals, minerals, etc. These can affect your phone, even if it has an IP rating.

Additionally, Apple doesn’t cover water damage as part of its warranty, even if it promises your phone can handle a certain level of water exposure. Furthermore, if you have an AppleCare Plus plan, repairing a water-damaged phone will use up one of your two yearly accidental damage slots.

If you absolutely want to purposely take your phone underwater, like if you want to take underwater photos, we recommend that you get a second layer of protection. You know, just to be on the safe side. Here’s a list of our favorite waterproof pouches. On the other hand, if your phone is already damaged by water, we have a guide to help you try and fix a water-damaged phone.

How can I make my iPhone 15 waterproof? No smartphone technology is genuinely waterproof. This would entail the device is totally sealed and can withstand extended contact with water and much deeper submerssion. Your best bet to improve the level of water resistance is to use a waterproof phone pouch. Even those aren’t entirely waterproof, though. They will fail if you push them far enough.

Can I take my iPhone 15 into the shower with me? Based on the IP68 rating, taking your iPhone 15 into the shower should be safe. However, we recommend against it, as repeated exposure to moisture, or chemicals like soap and shampoos, can potentially damage your phone in the long run.

Can I take underwater photos with the iPhone 15? The iPhone 15 has an IP68 rating for freshwater only. This means things like chlorine in a swimming pool, or salt in ocean water, shouldn’t be safe. You can theoretically use it for quick photos in a swimming pool without issues, but we advise against doing so. And never submerge it in seawater!