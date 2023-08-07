Get your funds in order! iPhone 15 sales could start on this date.

9to5Mac

TL;DR Apple could start sales for the new iPhone 15 series on September 22.

The launch of the new iPhones is expected to take place on September 12 or September 13.

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 15 series in September. Now, Bloomberg journalist and Apple insider Mark Gurman reports that sales for the new iPhones could start on September 22. Gurman further informs that Apple would likely announce the iPhone 15 lineup on September 12 or 13.

Previous reports have also claimed that the iPhone 15 series would go public around mid-September. Mobile carriers have reportedly asked employees not to take days off around September 13 owing to a major mobile announcement. Pre-orders for the phones could start on September 15 if the launch date rumor is accurate. The September 22 date might be when Apple makes the new iPhone 15 series freely available without pre-orders.

Apple is expected to announce four new iPhones this year, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The company is expected to raise prices for the Pro models, with analysts expecting a jump of around $200 on the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max. We might also see this price increase trickle down to the non-Pro iPhones. A lot has leaked about the upcoming iPhones, including their design, specs, features of the new mute-switch replacement button, and more. You can head to our dedicated iPhone 15 series rumor hub to know more.

